Harry and Meghan: What have we learned from their Netflix documentary so far?

Harry and Meghan: What have we learned from their Netflix documentary so far?

Sunday World Video Team

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired as the royal family braces itself for the revelations. Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News