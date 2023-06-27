Harrison Ford ‘scared’ that AI may be used as a creative tool in the film industry

Harrison Ford says he is “scared” by the prospect of artificial intelligence (AI) being used as a creative tool in the film industry. The veteran Hollywood actor, 80, said the AI techniques used to de-age him in the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise had not been at the expense of live action. Ford returns for the final time as the whip-cracking, globe-trotting archaeologist in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Toby Jones. Though most of the film is shot in a modern setting, it also contains flashbacks to 1944, when Jones was in his Nazi-fighting prime.

