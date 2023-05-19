Harrison Ford said he was “deeply moved and humbled” at the Cannes Film Festival

Harrison Ford said he was “deeply moved and humbled” as he received an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The veteran US actor, 80, was presented with the accolade on Thursday ahead of the world debut screening of his new film Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. The film sees Ford return as the globe-trotting archaeologist more than 40 years after his first stint in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.