Hard-hitting video urges government to retain eviction ban

Musicians, actors and activists have united in a hard-hitting video urging government to extend the ban on evictions. It comes just weeks before the evictions ban is due to end. Earlier this month government decided to allow the ban to run out at the end of the month as scheduled, despite facing vocal calls from homelessness campaigners and opposition parties to extend it amid a housing crisis. While critics of the move claim it will result in more people becoming homeless, the Government has insisted prolonging the measure will see more landlords leave the rental market, reducing an already low supply of accommodation even further.