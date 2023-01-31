Haircut costs ‘will increase’ if special hospitality VAT rate given the chop

Haircut costs ‘will increase’ if special hospitality VAT rate given the chop

Video Team

Lisa Eccles and Rossa Danagher of the Irish Hairdressers Federation are calling on the government to retain a special VAT rate of 9% beyond February amid inflation and a decline in demand for hairdressing services.

