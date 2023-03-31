Gwyneth Paltrow wins US lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her US lawsuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash in Utah. Jurors found that the Oscar-winning actress was not at fault for the collision, which left Mr Sanderson with several broken ribs and head injuries.

