Guardiola not worried about Phillips and Walker England call up
Sunday World Video Team
Pep Guardiola holds a press conference ahead of Man City v Brentford in the Premier League. The City manager says he is '"not worried" about Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, despite their recent club absences.
Popular Videos
Imelda May joins in for a singalong in Wexford pub
Dashcam footage shows Dublin bus driving on footpath and cycle lane
WATCH: Drug Boss Splashes His Doha
Facebook parent company Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally
'Gentle giant' | Wife of bare-knuckle boxer Joe Joyce Jnr jailed for murder posts TikTok tribute
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
class act | Teacher sacked over risqué social media posts bounces back as Instagram star
Guardiola not worried about Phillips and Walker England call up
feeling the pinch | Cost of food essentials like bread and milk hit another ten-year high
Florida faker | Man who pretended to be Irish while carrying out multiple frauds is arrested in US
Jury verdict | Boy (16) found guilty of murdering woman as she walked home from work in Dublin city centre
'serious collision' | Wexford man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car ploughs into school bus
court hearing | Woman (40) charged with impeding prosecution of Lisa Thompson’s suspected killer
'give over' | Matt Hancock opens up about affair dubbed ‘slap in the face’ by campmates
serious injuries | Man (20s) dies in hospital one week after suspected assault in Waterford
'beam of sunlight' | Funeral details announced for tragic road traffic victim Chloe Gallagher Fanneran
More Videos
Hitting back | Paul Mescal said focus should be on housing crisis, ‘not fact we’re showing willies on TV’
radio ma ma | 2FM star Tracy Clifford reveals her hopes to be a mother and how Covid spoiled her wedding plans
charged | Woman (40s) arrested for murder of Lisa Thompson due to appear in court
deals on wheels | Face of cocaine courier who used a false letter to get through Garda checkpoints during Covid
'concerning' | Room closed at Coombe maternity hospital in Dublin because of rodent problem
Garda probe | Three men arrested in Mullingar following reports of bogus tradesmen operating in the area
time capsule | Bottle of rare Irish whiskey worth $50k is given police escort on its way to charity event
P-ewe | Florence Pugh was attacked by sheep and fell ‘into cowpat’ on set in Wicklow
Road tragedy | Road where woman (40s) was killed after being hit by car in Co Kilkenny remains closed
In the doc-k | Dublin GP who pleaded guilty to distributing child abuse images is STILL a practising doctor
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed