Guardiola not worried about Phillips and Walker England call up

Sunday World Video Team

Pep Guardiola holds a press conference ahead of Man City v Brentford in the Premier League. The City manager says he is '"not worried" about Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, despite their recent club absences.

