Guardiola jokes Erling Haaland's prowess sets him up for high expectations in the future
Video Team
Pep Guardiola joked Erling Haaland's prowess could set him up for unbearably high expectations as he comes closer to setting a record as the highest goalscorer for a Premier League club in all competitions in one season.
Popular Videos
St Patrick's Day parade float pokes fun at Burke family
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett celebrate Ireland's Grand Slam in Washington DC
TWIN TERRORS | CCTV captures moment sisters abandon baby in a buggy to attack another woman in Longford
Boys in Blue | Jason Sherlock dragged out of the crowd to join Gardai in New York Parade
Moment man pepper sprays employee before stealing a €1,350 phone in Dublin
Watch MoreMore Videos
Orlando Tune | Orlando Bloom shocks revellers with rendition of Irish folk song in pub on St Patrick’s Day
UBS acquires ailing rival Credit Suisse in emergency rescue deal
Guardiola jokes Erling Haaland's prowess sets him up for high expectations in the future
John Wick stars praise stunt work as Chapter 4 is set for release on March 24
Headlines
Feeling squeeze | Drug gang ‘The Firm’ have criminal funds frozen as Kinahan cartel call in debts
life sentence | Brother of man driven off Wicklow pier and drowned will ‘never forgive’ killer
UBS acquires ailing rival Credit Suisse in emergency rescue deal
Guardiola jokes Erling Haaland's prowess sets him up for high expectations in the future
John Wick stars praise stunt work as Chapter 4 is set for release on March 24
Erik ten Hag sympathises with Silva frustration but says managers are an example
Shock decision | Seizure of computer in ‘Mr Moonlight’ murder case was unlawful, Supreme Court rules
'hardship' | Michael Healy-Rae says he will vote against Government in Sinn Féin eviction ban motion
Burke's back | Sacked teacher Enoch Burke arrives at school again as fines reach €37,100
Exclusive | RTE insider: ‘Don’t be surprised if they choose two Late Late presenters – male and female’
More Videos
St Patrick's Day parade float pokes fun at Burke family
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett celebrate Ireland's Grand Slam in Washington DC
Filming underway in St Andrews for new season of The Crown
TWIN TERRORS | CCTV captures moment sisters abandon baby in a buggy to attack another woman in Longford
Moment man pepper sprays employee before stealing a €1,350 phone in Dublin
Irish pop star Niall Horan ‘welcome back any time’ after White House performance
New report | Irish among biggest cocaine users in world – with one in 40 reporting use in past year
Stunned | Disgraced Ros na Rún actor Garrett Phillips freed after just four years for rape
PAYOFF | Loyalist terror groups celebrate Jeremy Hunt’s £3m ‘bung’ to keep peace over Irish Sea border
Concern | Appeal to help find young man missing from Newry since evening after St Patrick’s Day
'remorseless' | Travellers warn serial sex fiend Tom Ward not to return as prison release close
Misty morning | Weather Ireland: dull day with occasional heavy downpours, Met Éireann forecasts
INQUIRIES | Woman arrested in connection with DCI John Caldwell shooting is another Protestant
Horror past | Man at centre of Canada Goose jacket threats is son of gangster shot dead as they lay in bed
'critical situation' | Whistleblower claims Dublin airport vulnerable to terrorist attacks
Charged | Dublin man and woman accused of threatening to kill city centre shop staff with hammer
keano rant | Roy Keane doesn't hold back as he rips into Manchester United’s stars
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed