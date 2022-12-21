Guardiola congratulates Julian Alvarez following World Cup win

Guardiola congratulates Julian Alvarez following World Cup win

Sunday World Video Team

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated Julian Alvarez following Argentina’s World Cup win. City striker Alvarez played a key role in his country’s triumph.

