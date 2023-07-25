Guam kingfisher recovery project takes flight

Four “extremely precious” kingfisher hatchlings from a species that is nearing extinction are to be released into the wild next year with the help of a British zookeeper. Bird keeper Claire McSweeney at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable was taken to Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas, US, as part of the Zoological Society of London’s (ZSL) sihek recovery project to help specialists hand rear the Guam kingfishers – which were once classed as extinct in the wild. A day after Ms McSweeney landed in America in June, the eggs began to hatch and she has since been caring for the chicks “around the clock”.