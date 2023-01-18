Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

Sunday World Video Team

Police in west Germany have carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine’s expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

