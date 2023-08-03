Greenpeace activists arrested after protest on Rishi Sunak’s roof against oil ‘frenzy’

A group of Greenpeace activists has been arrested after an hours-long protest on the roof of Rishi Sunak’s constituency home in North Yorkshire over his new fossil fuel drilling “frenzy”. Campaigners draped the Prime Minister’s grade II-listed manor house with an oil-black fabric on Thursday to “drive home the dangerous consequences” of the policy – in action that was criticised by the Conservatives and Labour alike. Police had been “managing the situation” after being alerted to the activists climbing the family home in Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton, at about 8am, while Mr Sunak, his wife and children were on holiday in California. The group returned to the ground at about 1.15pm and were spoken to by officers before being loaded into the back of police vans. North Yorkshire Police said two men and two women had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance. A fifth man was later arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance.