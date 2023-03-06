Greek PM Mitsotakis apologises for deadly train disaster

Greek PM Mitsotakis apologises for deadly train disaster

Video Team

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised on Sunday for any responsibility Greece’s government may bear for the deadliest train crash in the country’s history, while a station master facing charges gave his account of the events leading up to the tragedy. Restrictions: No Access Greece.

