Granddaughter of IRA murder victim argues against proposed Troubles amnesty Bill

Tanya Williams-Powell’s grandfather Thomas Niedermayer was kidnapped and murdered by the IRA. The controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is currently making its way through Parliament. It has been almost universally opposed by victims’ groups, political parties and the Irish Government over its proposals to provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles – as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body – and stop future court processes. Ms Williams-Powell said perpetrators of violent acts should receive “some sort of punishment”. Interview with Tanya Williams-Powell

