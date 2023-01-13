Graham Potter frustrated after Chelsea slip to defeat at Fulham

Graham Potter frustrated after Chelsea slip to defeat at Fulham

Sunday World Video Team

Graham Potter admitted he is frustrated with Chelsea’s current form after the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Chelsea have now won just one of their last nine Premier League games. Potter also insisted Joao Felix’s red card on debut was not malicious after he was sent off for a rash challenge on Kenny Tete.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News