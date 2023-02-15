Graham Potter excited by Chelsea squad despite team-building ‘challenges’

Video Team

Graham Potter admits he faces “challenges” in integrating over £300m of new talent at Chelsea but is adamant his side will be a united front for Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund. The Blues have never faced BVB in European competition and will hope their first-leg meeting to begin the knockout stages will result in just their second win of 2023, despite splashing significant cash in January.

