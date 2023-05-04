Graham Norton has cited Irish Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth as the contest's dark horses

The band are currently in Liverpool and concluded their second day of rehearsals with song We Are One on Wednesday. They will perform in the first live semi-final on Tuesday, 9th May. The standard of this semi-final is extremely high - it has been dubbed the ‘semi-final of death’. But Norton thinks they have what it takes to make it to the final. "I think the little dark horses might be those boys from Ireland, he told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "It is a good big anthemic pop song and I just saw a bit of their dress rehearsal and it is really well styled. They have a kind of disco gold jumpsuits and pyro. I think if they get through the semi final they might do well on the night." In recent weeks the band have been on an extensive tour, performing at pre-Eurovision parties and concerts in Barcelona, Tel Aviv, London, Amsterdam, Sweden and Madrid to help drum up support for their song. “The reception has been amazing," lead singer Conor said. "You never know what to expect when you perform in countries you’ve never been in, but the reaction has been incredible."