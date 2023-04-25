Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply

The government has announced three new housing measures in an effort to encourage the supply of homes. The changes to the Housing For All plan, agreed by Cabinet on Tuesday, aim to refurbish homes faster, to speed up home construction and to boost the supply of affordable rental homes.

