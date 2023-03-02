Good things will happen when you have players like Martinelli and Saka – Arteta

Mikel Arteta praised the partnership between Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as the pair moved into double figures in the Premier League this season during Arsenal’s victory over Everton. The Gunners ran out 4-0 winners at the Emirates to re-establish their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the league and deepen the visitors’ relegation fears. A goal in either half from Martinelli and one each for Saka and Martin Odegaard were enough to bury Sean Dyche’s side on a night when a confident Arsenal never looked like repeating last month’s defeat at Goodison Park.