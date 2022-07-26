Good Friday Agreement architect and former UUP leader Lord Trimble dies

Good Friday Agreement architect and former UUP leader Lord Trimble dies

Sunday World Video Team

Former Northern Ireland first minister David Trimble has died, the Ulster Unionist Party has announced. In a statement on behalf of the Trimble family, the UUP said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness.” Lord Trimble, who was one of the principal architects of the Belfast Agreement ending decades of conflict in Northern Ireland, was 77.

