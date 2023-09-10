Golden retrievers cool off in lido as dog swimming month begins

Saltdean Lido kicked off their dog swimming events with sell-out sessions amid the September heatwave on Saturday. Download What is billed as the biggest dog swim event in the UK has begun with “complete doggy mayhem” as 150 golden retrievers took over a Sussex lido, organisers have said. The Dogtember event began at Saltdean Lido in Brighton, East Sussex, on Saturday, with the morning “Gold Rush” session filled with golden retrievers and their owners cooling down in the hot weather.