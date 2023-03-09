Golden retriever munches on some snow in Aberdeenshire

Golden retriever munches on some snow in Aberdeenshire

Video Team

Credit: @lyn_golden Footage of a golden retriever in Aberdeenshire eating some snow as a cold snap has led to freezing conditions across the UK.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News