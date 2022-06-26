Glastonbury: Fans react to Paul McCartney's headline performance

Sir Paul McCartney has made history as Glastonbury’s oldest solo headliner as he kicked off his set on the Pyramid Stage. The former Beatle’s headline show on Saturday comes exactly a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday, and more than 60 years of making music. Sir Paul, dressed in a navy Nehru style jacket, kicked off the set with a rendition of The Beatles’ hit Can’t Buy Me Love.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News