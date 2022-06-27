Glastonbury: Fans party and react to Diana Ross' legend slot

Soul singer Diana Ross told the thousands gathered at the Pyramid Stage to “feel the power of love” as she reeled off hit after hit. She kicked off her set with 1980 classic I’m Coming Out drawing rapturous applause during her Sunday teatime legends slot on the final day of Glastonbury wearing a sparkly dress with a matching white cape and headpiece ensemble.

