Glastonbury clean-up crew kick into action after sun-soaked festival

A major clean-up operation has begun at Glastonbury to return the site from a pop-up city of 200,000 people to a Somerset dairy farm. Volunteers began shifting rubbish strewn across the 800-acre site as revellers started to make their way home following headline performances by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. They began picking up thousands of discarded items including paper cups and food containers after around 200,000 people descended on Worthy Farm for the festival.