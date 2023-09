Girl, three, knocked down and killed in Co Laois was a ‘bright star’, funeral hears

A three-year-old girl killed in a road collision in Co Laois was a “bright star”, her funeral has heard. Rosaleen McDonagh, known as Rosie, died after being struck by a car in Portlaoise last Wednesday. The incident happened in Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of the town.