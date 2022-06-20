Girl repeatedly faints during theme park ride in Australia Nine-year-old Molly from Australia is joined by her father on the "Slingshot Ride". The video shows Molly screaming and passing out repeatedly during the experience. "We couldn't stop laughing when we saw the video," Molly's father said after. “As soon as we got home, we put it online.” The images have already been viewed millions of times. “Funniest video ever, but we'll never do this again.”