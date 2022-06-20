Girl repeatedly faints during theme park ride in Australia

Girl repeatedly faints during theme park ride in Australia Nine-year-old Molly from Australia is joined by her father on the "Slingshot Ride".  The video shows Molly screaming and passing out repeatedly during the experience. "We couldn't stop laughing when we saw the video," Molly's father said after. “As soon as we got home, we put it online.” The images have already been viewed millions of times. “Funniest video ever, but we'll never do this again.”

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News