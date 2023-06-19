Girl, nine, with congenital limb difference ‘very confident’ thanks to prosthetic

A nine-year-old tennis player, who was born with a congenital limb difference, has said she is “very confident” on the court after a prosthetic was made to help her serve the ball. Joanie Melady, from South Oxfordshire, was born with a congenital limb difference meaning that her left arm did not fully develop before birth.

