Giraffes can make predictions based on statistics, scientists suggest
Footage showing a giraffe taking part in experiments to determine if the animal can predict the odds of choosing its favourite treat. Giraffes have the ability to make predictions based on basic statistical calculations – just like humans, a study by scientists suggests. A small study of four giraffes at the Barcelona Zoo in Spain has shown that these hoofed mammals (ungulates) can calculate the odds of getting their preferred treat from a handler. The researchers said the findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggest that despite having a relatively small brain size for a mammal, giraffes may have more sophisticated statistical abilities than previously thought.
