Giovanni van Bronckhorst proud after Rangers reach Champions League

Sunday World Video Team

Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed the pride he was feeling after Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to reach the Champions League for the first time in 12 years. After a 2-2 draw against the Dutch side in the first leg of the play-off at Ibrox last week, another absorbing encounter was settled in the Philips Stadium by Antonio Colak’s tap-in on the hour mark for a 3-2 aggregate win. Rangers will take their place in Thursday’s Champions League group-stage draw along with Old Firm rivals Celtic.

