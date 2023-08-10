Giant interactive "Bowl Pit" for dogs installed in London

To help ensure that all pets are given the opportunity of a happy dinner time, Petplan has joined forces with Dogs Trust, Battersea, Cats Protection, and FareShare - the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and food waste – to donate £100,000 to help feed hungry pets in the face of the cost of living crisis. The ‘Bowl Pit’ which mimics a giant dog food bowl will be available for dogs to enjoy during National Spoil Your Dog Day (10th August). The Bowl Pit will be launched to media with attention grabbing imagery and b-roll of dogs playing amongst the sea of multi-coloured balls, adding an entertaining spin to their usual morning walk. Credit: PA Media