Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘I wish I had never met Jeffrey Epstein’

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell wishes she “never met” disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The 61-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in a US prison last year after being found guilty of luring young girls to massage rooms so Epstein could molest them between 1994 and 2004. MUST CREDIT: Jeremy Kyle Live: Ghislaine Behind Bars on TalkTV. Available on Sky 522, Sky Glass 508, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237 and Freesat 217 as well as on DAB, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus, YouTube, the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps. UK broadcast and digital platform use only. Clips may only be published or broadcast for up to 24 hours following original air date and time on TalkTV and must be credited. On screen credits are needed if a clip is broadcast. Any new use or publication after 24 hours will require a paid licence.