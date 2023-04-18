Gerry Hutch leaves court after being found not guilty of murder of David Byrne at Regency Hotel

Gerry “The Monk” Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at a Dublin hotel seven years ago at a non-jury court. The 60-year-old, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, had denied the charge. Mr Byrne, 33, died after being shot six times at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at Dublin’s Regency Hotel on February 5 2016 in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud in Ireland. During the judgment in relation to Hutch, Ms Justice Tara Burns said that there was “a reasonable possibility that the Regency was planned by Patsy Hutch, and that Gerard Hutch had stepped in” as the head of the family.