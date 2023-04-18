Gerry Adams says unionism needs to 'give itself a shake' to restore government at Stormont

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has said unionism needs to “give itself a shake” as part of efforts to restore government at Stormont. Mr Adams said he would be loathe to tamper with the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement. He added: “There may be some possibility of looking at all of this in the time ahead but the first thing is to get the institutions back in place."

