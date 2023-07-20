German police hunt for lioness on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin

German police have been searching with helicopters, drones and infrared cameras as well as a vet and hunters for a lioness seen overnight on the outskirts of Berlin. Police were alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin’s city limits, at about midnight on Tuesday by people reporting seeing a big cat chasing a wild boar. Based on a video provided by the callers and a sighting of their own, police concluded the animal is a lioness.