German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup
Sunday World Video Team
Thousands of police officers have carried out raids across much of Germany against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the state in an armed coup. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16 states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.
Popular Videos
wheelie-rae | Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae almost crashes electric scooter in TikTok video
Michael Healy Rae almost crashes electric scooter in Budapest
Riot police deployed outside stadium for Morocco v Spain game
Pleasure boat owner accused of smuggling migrants from Normandy to Devon
Public disorder | Shocking video shows men wielding axe and sword in daylight brawl in Finglas
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
'dream' | Fair City’s Ryan Andrews opens up about emotional wedding day with childhood sweetheart
CRIME WORLD | Episode 202: The jailing of Robert 'Roo' Redmond and Bernard Fogarty - Ireland's most-feared assassins
new era | Pat Spillane’s verdict on the new Gaelic football managers heading into 2023
'Risk' | Newry gun victim’s daughter to get ‘compassionate’ bail for dad’s funeral despite threats
'Ruthless' | TikTok star Shanice Griffin says Irish people ‘don’t want to see anyone be successful’
maur-to | Maura Higgins ‘left waiting’ by designer who went to dress other celebrities
gunned down | Gardaí to charge suspect for murder of Dublin feud criminal Hamid Sanambar
hospitalised | Shane MacGowan's wife Victoria gives update as he is ‘treated for an infection’
digging a hole | Cork man jailed after dog photo and selfies expose €52m drug smuggling plot
dub-le trouble | Gemma Owen parties with Indiyah Pollack in Dublin following ‘challenging’ breakup
More Videos
Michael Healy Rae almost crashes electric scooter in Budapest
wheelie-rae | Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae almost crashes electric scooter in TikTok video
PSNI officer gives statement about murder in Newry
Public disorder | Shocking video shows men wielding axe and sword in daylight brawl in Finglas
Look at Hughes | Watch presenter Alan Hughes belt out his version of Sweet Caroline at charity lunch
Trailer released for Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary series
Gardaí investigate two men's deaths in Monaghan
Security seen at King Charles' side as egg allegedly thrown in Luton
Riot police deployed outside stadium for Morocco v Spain game
Pleasure boat owner accused of smuggling migrants from Normandy to Devon
German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup
murder probe | Two men arrested over Newry gun murder of Mark Lovell
ball-room dancing | Footballer Stephanie Roche becomes the latest celebrity to join RTE One’s Dancing with the Stars
'Justice' | Liga Skromane’s killers given life sentences for her murder in India
COLD COMFORT | Met Éireann predicts areas likely to see snow as two warnings issued
horror injuries | Gardaí seize eleven dogs as probe into Wexford pitbull attack on boy widens
gangland mayhem | Kinahan-linked gangster identified as gunman behind botched hit on James ‘Nellie’ Walsh
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed