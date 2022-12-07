German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup

German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup

Sunday World Video Team

Thousands of police officers have carried out raids across much of Germany against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the state in an armed coup. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16 states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.

