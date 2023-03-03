Georgia Harrison ‘stands with victims’ as Stephen Bear jailed over revenge porn

Georgia Harrison 'stands with victims' as Stephen Bear jailed over revenge porn

Video Team

Reality TV personality Stephen Bear has been jailed for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on his OnlyFans website. Miss Harrison reads a statement outside Chelmsford Crown Court after Bear was jailed for 21 months.

Latest News