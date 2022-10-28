Gent fans clash with Gardai in Dublin

Shocking videos have emerged overnight of Gent fans clashing with Gardai on Dublin’s Middle Abbey St ahead of the club’s European Conference League match against Shamrock Rovers.

The Belgian Ultras found themselves marching towards Gardiner Street despite the game taking place in Rover’s home stadium in Tallaght.

Lead by a hardman in a white hoodie the hundred-strong crowd chanted and charged at a handful of Gardai as shocked onlookers filmed the riot from a nearby building.

The match ended one all in Tallaght Stadium.