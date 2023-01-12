Gene Simmons pays tribute to 'giant' Jeff Beck

Gene Simmons pays tribute to 'giant' Jeff Beck

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: BBC Breakfast. No pre-roll ads. Max 60 second use. Kiss bassist Gene Simmons speaks of his love of the legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck on the news of his death. He told BBC Breakfast that his music and craft will ‘live forever’ and shared personal memories of his time spent with him. The rock veteran died aged 78. The Grammy-winning guitarist rose to prominence with rock band The Yardbirds and went on to have a successful solo career and fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

