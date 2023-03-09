Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of Government’s immigration policy

Video Team

Gary Lineker has told reporters outside his London home that he stands by his criticism of the Government’s immigration policy and does not fear suspension by the BBC. The Match Of The Day presenter, 62, has faced criticism from members of the Tory party after comparing the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany.

