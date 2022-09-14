Garth Brooks charms fans with singalong in Dingle pub in Kerry
Garth Brooks has finally confirmed rumours he’d be spending time in Co Kerry during his Irish trip by hanging out in a pub in Dingle this evening.
And not only did he have a pint in Dick Mack’s pub in the picturesque seaside town in the Kingdom but he also sang several songs for excited customers, including ‘If tomorrow never comes’ and a cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man’.
Barman Dara Ryan pulled Garth a pint, with the country superstar leaving a signed baseball cap behind the bar.
His visit to the Dingle pub was videoed by a film crew, which is accompanying the American.
Garth is believed to be staying in Beaufort in the county.
Garth’s visit to Dingle comes just hours after he met members of the Munster rugby squad at the University of Limerick in the Treaty city, where he tried his hand at basketball.
During his downtime yesterday he and his wife Trisha Yearwood visited Glendalough, Co Wicklow.
The Sunday World previously reported how Garth booked into the penthouse suite of the Merrion hotel in Dublin last Thursday for four nights, at a cost of €3500 a night.
He’s expected to spend at least three nights in the Kerry area this week before returning to Dublin to play his final two shows of five at Croke Park, on Friday and Saturday.
This is not the first time Gareth has lead locals in an impromtu singsong as on Saturday he thrilled fans in the Portland Row area of Dublin’s north inner city by leaving his people carrier to join them in a singalong of some of his greatest hits.
It is expected he will again be staying in Dublin’s hotel this weekend, and expected to leave Ireland on Sunday after playing to 400,000 fans.
