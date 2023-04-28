Gareth Bale has turned down the chance to come out of retirement and play for Wrexham

Gareth Bale has turned down the chance to come out of retirement and play for Hollywood-owned Wrexham. Former Wales captain Bale was offered the opportunity to play for the Welsh club by actors and co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their promotion to the English Football League last weekend. McElhenney wrote on Twitter: “Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”

