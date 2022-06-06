Gardaí urge drivers to pay extra attention after tragic weekend of road deaths

Frank McGrath

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman has urged drivers to take extra car during there journey's home this Bank Holiday Monday.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News