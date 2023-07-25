Gardaí tackle man to ground and arrest him in Dublin city centre

THIS is the moment a man was tackled to the ground and arrested by gardaí on patrol in Dublin city centre.

A uniformed officer was seen sprinting up James Joyce Street in Dublin 1 to assist a colleague on a bike who had tackled a man to the ground.

It is unclear why the man was being detained. As they restrained the man, two garda vehicles sped up to the scene and plain clothes officers leapt out.

Footage shows the man being put into an unmarked garda car which then left with its siren on, closely followed by a patrol car.

The incident follows a recent spate of violence in Dublin city centre, with three attacks in the Dublin 1 area alone on Monday and a serious assault on an American tourist in the same area last week.

Sundayworld.com has contacted gardaí for comment.