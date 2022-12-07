Gardaí investigate two men's deaths in Monaghan

The men were named as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill

Gardai investigate two mens' deaths in Monaghan

Owen BreslinSunday World Video Team

Gardaí investigate two men's deaths in Monaghan

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News