Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on former boys school in inner city Dublin
Johnny BrewVideo Team
Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on former boys school in inner city Dublin
Popular Videos
Ryan Tubridy left red-faced after raunchy offer from Miriam Margolyes on Late Late Show
City centre scrap | Watch: People hit with chairs during street brawl near Stephen's Green in Dublin
Crime World: 'The day I witnessed the Regency Hotel murder and the gunman in drag'
Inside Dublin’s tent city on banks of River Tolka
Eva Green arrives in court for legal action against White Lantern Films
Watch MoreMore Videos
Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on former boys school in inner city Dublin
City centre scrap | Watch: People hit with chairs during street brawl near Stephen's Green in Dublin
Knock at the Cabin cast and discuss new "intense" horror movie.
Eva Green arrives in court for legal action against White Lantern Films
Headlines
'eye-opening' | Paul Mescal reveals unusual technique he employs during sex scenes
String of attacks | Man charged with sexually assaulting five women on Dublin's Grafton St and South Quays
'Dream Team' | Westlife star Kian Egan enjoys boat trip on lavish holiday with wife Jodi and kids
GRAVE OFFENCE | Pipe bomb ‘errand boy’ who blew off half his fingers is handed nine year sentence
Guilty plea | Former politician (50s) admits sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl in Cork
defrauding state | ‘Intimidation campaign’ brothers admit fraudulently claiming pandemic payments
Latest | Man (30s) arrested in connection with 2009 murder of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne released
RUFF JUSTICE | Garda spy dogs to wear body cameras and could even go undercover
SAVAGE ATTACK | Thug who 'basically incinerated’ victim he believed was an informer loses appeal
Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on former boys school in inner city Dublin
More Videos
Premier League transfer rumours as Deadline Day approaches
Crime World: 'The day I witnessed the Regency Hotel murder and the gunman in drag'
Ryan Tubridy left red-faced after raunchy offer from Miriam Margolyes on Late Late Show
Watch: Brazen thief smashes his way into Irish restaurant.
Brazen thief caught on CCTV breaking into Navan restaurant
Inside Dublin’s tent city on banks of River Tolka
Royal revival | Why Colm O’Rourke is the key to reigniting Meath’s fiery rivalry with Dublin from the Rare Old Times
Big Loss | Man United’s Christian Eriksen sidelined until late April or early May after suffering ankle injury
Par-ting ways | Shane Lowry splits with Open-winning caddie after loss of his competitive ‘spark’
motorway money | Woman (40s) arrested after gardaí in Naas seize €130k in cash in N7 operation
GAA-me On | GAA order All-Ireland club football final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen must be replayed
'Too Far' | Jake Paul deletes ‘vile’ comment to Tommy Fury after birth of his baby
Pubspy - Dunlavin | Trip to Wicklow a treat as we sipped creamy €4.70 pints in Dunlavin Burkes
serious assault | Man who kicked down ex-partner’s door before ‘badly beating’ her is jailed for 16 months
'deeply missed' | Tributes paid to feud victim Eddie Hutch’s ex-wife found dead in her Dublin home
doh go | Shock move for Ireland's Matt Doherty on transfer deadline day
'pride' | Campaigner calls for everyone in Ireland to learn national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed