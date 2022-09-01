Gardai help Spanish cops make largest ever seizure of pink cocaine as gang taken down

Gardai help Spanish cops make largest ever seizure of pink cocaine as gang taken down

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Gardai help Spanish cops make largest ever seizure of pink cocaine as gang taken down

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News