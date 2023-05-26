Gambling addiction diagnosis reduced Ivan Toney’s 8 month suspension
Ivan Toney’s ban for repeated betting breaches was reduced after it was revealed he has been diagnosed with a gambling addiction. The written reasons for the eight-month betting ban imposed on the Brentford forward were published on Friday and it found Toney had bet on himself to score in addition to betting on his own club to lose during a four-year period. It did state, however, that: “There is no evidence that Mr Toney did or was even in a position to influence his own team to lose when he placed bets against them winning – he was not in the squad or eligible to play at the time.” Toney was charged with 262 betting offences in November and was last week banned from all football activity until January 17 after he admitted 232 breaches. An independent regulatory commission imposed Toney’s sanctions, which included a £50,000 fine, following a personal hearing and he is not able to train with club side Brentford until September 17. Psychiatrist Dr Philip Hopley attended Toney’s personal hearing and diagnosed that Toney has a gambling addiction.
Popular Videos
37 arrested as violent Balkan criminal cell is taken down
WATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past
‘Monster’ parents who brutally murdered ‘perfect’ baby Finley Boden jailed for life
Eleven arrested in probe into attempted murder of senior police detective in Northern Ireland
Detective who survived murder attempt attends garden party with King and Queen
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Fashionistas | Irish stars wow on the red carpet at the Platinum VIP Style Awards in Dublin
rising tensions | Plight of asylum-seekers threatened in Ireland highlighted by US news channel
arson attack | Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fire at building site in Athlone, Co Westmeath
Hitler high | Peruvian cops seize $6.8 million worth of ‘Nazi’ coke covered in Swastikas
breaking | Tallaght Garda Station evacuated as army is called in
‘Monster’ parents who brutally murdered ‘perfect’ baby Finley Boden jailed for life
Arteta says he wants Arsenal to end their season
Gambling addiction diagnosis reduced Ivan Toney’s 8 month suspension
cringe | Vogue Williams reveals awkward moment Spencer met Cillian Murphy at BAFTAs
hidden pot | Drugs labelled as ‘toys’ among €800k contraband nabbed in Dublin and Athlone
More Videos
Jurgen Klopp insists he has no issue with Salah venting spleen over Champions League miss
Newcastle match won't be a goodbye - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard
The Script - Mark Sheehan Tribute
King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on final day of visit to Northern Ireland
Footage captures moments after car crashed into Downing Street gates
Republican Ron DeSantis's presidential launch on Twitter hit by glitches
Out of Toon | Jeff Hendrick looking for new club after being told his time at Newcastle United is up
'so sorry' | Celine Dion apologies to fans as she cancels both sold-out Dublin concerts
nifty at fifty | Brothel busts, drug buys, red carpets, celebrity chats and one memorable headlock
special day | Leinster rugby star Dave Kearney marries ‘best friend’ Rebecca Mehigan
latest | Victim of fatal attack in Wexford stabbed at least four times in ‘personal dispute’
WALKS FREE | Ex-principal who stole €93k from Limerick school given fully suspended sentence
barking mad | Puppy farmer rants in court after conviction for running unlicensed facility upheld
confession | Pervert horse breeder who ‘used and abused’ teenage girl (15) given four-year sentence
'scary' | Leaked footage from Chinese classroom shows kids being monitored by AI
shocking scenes | Shot fired as masked men attack a house in Galway after gang feud spills onto street
NO GLOVE LOST | Katie Taylor rematch ‘dead in the water’ admits Amanda Serrano
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed