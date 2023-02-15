Galway pier tragedy: Funeral of John Keenan takes place
Avril KinsellaVideo Team
Galway pier tragedy: Funeral of John Keenan takes place
Popular Videos
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Take it down | Fresh calls for Natalie McNally suspect’s ‘alibi’ video to be removed from YouTube
Ruling | Widow whose husband of 66 years left her nothing in will wins fight for share of €1.3m estate
Lovebirds | Video shows sweet swan reunion after Dublin oil spill forced them apart
Guilty plea | Co Down man caught ‘red handed’ with £190k of cocaine is jailed for 18 months
COURT APPEARANCE | Trial of two men accused of bringing dead uncle to post office to claim pension is delayed
hostilities | Wexford gang leader with 151 convictions jailed after armed brawl with rival thugs
Repeat offenders | Ten people up in court after driving off without paying for fuel across Co Dublin
FAMILY TRIBUTES | Funeral held for Belfast twins who died side-by-side in suspected drugs tragedy
HOLDING HIM NOW | Johnny Logan is ‘flooded’ with work after appearing on Belgium’s Masked Singer
'Astonished' | Linda Nolan shares ‘emotional’ cancer update after starting new treatment
More Videos
Graham Potter excited by Chelsea squad despite team-building ‘challenges’
Antonio Conte reflects on Champions League loss to Milan
Married woman who decapitated her victim physically attacks lawyer in court
Tallaght couple of 50 years give tips for a successful marriage _duplicated
Tallaght couple of 50 years give tips for a successful marriage
Former UFO investigator discusses balloons shot down over US
Watch | Shocking video shows woman accused of decapitating lover attacking own lawyer in court
BEHIND BARS | Two men who helped knife killers flee to Ireland have sentences increased
garda appeal | Man (60s) ‘critical' after being found with serious injuries in Swords, Co Dublin
Galway pier tragedy: Funeral of John Keenan takes place
Van-tastic | Vanessa Feltz ‘healing’ from Ben Ofoedu split with trip to ‘tropical’ East Cork
Xavi plotting to nullify top talent Marcus Rashford
MOB MANSION | Kinahan chief Ross Browning bought luxury €1.4m properties with crime cash, judge rules
ROAD DEATHS | Mum, OAP, and man (40s) die in three separate crashes across Northern Ireland
Full Swing trailer staring Rory McIlroy
'NO WORDS' | Mourners ‘numbed speechless’ at loss of Galway pier victim John Keenan (16)
HERO HAUL | Man who stole Marvel action figures from Dublin’s Disney shop jailed for nine months
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed