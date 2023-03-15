Funeral of murdered teenager takes place in Warrington

Funeral of murdered teenager takes place in Warrington

The funeral of Brianna Ghey takes place at St Elphin's Parish Church, Warrington. 16 year old Brianna died after being found with multiple stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park in February

